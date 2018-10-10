MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The plans for development of the Ford Plant site in St. Paul are set to be revealed on Wednesday.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman shows us how the city of St. Paul and its residents have debated over what do with the site for years.

“I’m excited to know exactly what is happening over there,” said Stephanie Hepner.

She’s one of many Highland Park residents anxious to hear what will fill the 122 acre plot of land, where the Ford Plant used to sit.

“This is a unique site, its on the banks of the Mississippi River, its equal distance to downtown St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis, its close to the airport and its in a premiere neighborhood,” said St. Paul City Council member, Chris Tolbert.

Tolbert represents Ward 3 in St. Paul. He believes Ford did the right thing by picking a Minnesota company to develop the property.

“We’re excited that they chose Ryan because Ryan has a past and a future in our neighborhood,” said Tolbert. “That’s important and one of the things we wanted.”

Ryan Company held several listening sessions for residents, which exposed a divide in what people wanted and what they didn’t want on the site. Residents say they hope this master plan includes acres of open space retail and housing that includes apartments, condos, town homes rowhouses, senior homes and most importantly affordable housing.

“I’m actually really happy they are going for high density housing because we need more housing in this city and we need lower cost housing in this city,” said Hepner. “I am concerned about traffic because its already crazy over here.”

Henry Anderson and his fellow Cretin students are paying close attention to the master plan reveal.

“In my econ class we looked at the economical impacts it could have on the area on the city and state and as a whole,” said Anderson. “In our class there were certainly polarizing opinions on it.”

They hope what is revealed will heal the divide in neighborhoods and bring people together for a project that is sure to make St. Paul proud.