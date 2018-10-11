MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Como Zoo is asking for the public’s help in picking out a name for a female baby giraffe after welcoming the newborn on Oct. 4.

Between now and Oct. 18, anyone can visit Como Zoo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to offer name suggestions. The zoo’s giraffe keepers and staff will pick three of the names, then ballot boxes will be set up for visitors to vote on Oct. 20 and 21.

The giraffe calf was born to Daisy and Skeeter, both part of Como’s giraffe herd. The newborn is Daisy’s eighth calf and Skeeter’s sixth offspring. The giraffe weighed 120 pounds and stood 5-feet, 8-inches tall upon birth. St. Paul’s Como Zoo says her height is expected to double during her first week of life.