MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old man is dead after his dump truck crashed into a car on a highway in Blaine Wednesday evening.

According to Blaine police, the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Aberdeen Street and Highway 242.

Police say a passenger car was traveling southbound on Aberdeen Street when it turned westbound on Highway 242 and was struck by a dump truck traveling westbound on the highway.

The driver of the dump truck was ejected from the vehicle at impact and died at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 23-year-old woman, did not report any injuries to responding officers.

No other vehicles or people were involved in this crash, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is being investigated.