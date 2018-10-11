  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:House Fire, New Richmond, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was hospitalized early Thursday morning after flames engulfed a home in western Wisconsin.

Officials in New Richmond, Wisconsin, say firefighters responded to the home on the intersection of Meadowlark Lane and Ron Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

One person who lived at the home was brought to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Someone who lived in the home’s basement told WCCO-TV that the call initially came in as an explosion, and everyone made it out safely.

The man said that a neighbor had helped pull him out of a basement window.

The home sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

