WWE Evolution: Another Huge First For Women... And More To ComeWith WWE Evolution, WWE's first-ever all-women pay-per-view, the golden age of women's wrestling continues, and there's more to come.

Randy Cross: Herbert, Oregon Offense Could Make Life Rough On WashingtonCBS Sports Network college football analyst weighs in on the battle for the top spot in the Pac-12 North.

CBS Sports Announces 2018-19 College Basketball Schedule: How To Watch, Key GamesThe schedule of national TV games for CBS and CBSSN is here and there are some top-notch matchups on the horizon.

Red Bull Crashed Ice Won’t Return To St. Paul In 2019Red Bull Crashed Ice, the spectacle that brought hundreds of thousands of gawkers to St. Paul for the last eight winters, will not return in 2019. Organizers announced Wednesday that the event will take place this winter in Japan and Finland, but the United States edition is moving to Boston’s Fenway Park in February.