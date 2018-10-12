MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crow Wing County deputies responded to an overturned boat on Camp Lake Friday morning. Between the 8:18 a.m. call and the 8:39 a.m. deputy arrival, a waterfront homeowner rescued the three hunters from the water using his pontoon, police said.

The 71-year-old rescuer saw shiny movement across the lake while drinking coffee, and realized someone was in trouble. Reportedly, one person stayed with the boat while another began swimming to shore wearing waders.

The homeowner drove his pontoon to the hunter, helped them and their dogs out of the water, and returned them back to shore.

The three hunters — aged 30, 39 and 43 — were treated by Garrison Fire personnel for possible hypothermia.

Crow Wing County police say the hunters probably would not have lived without the homeowner’s immediate action, noting the effects of extremely cold temperatures. The body only has minutes until limbs begin to stop functioning, especially this time of year, police said.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reminds people to wear personal flotation devices while enjoying Minnesota’s lakes.