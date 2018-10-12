  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Dean Phillips, Minnesota Politics
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The attorney who handled the lawsuit against Allina Health System featured in an ad for Congressman Erik Paulsen against opponent Dean Phillips is reaching out to WCCO.

On Thursday, WCCO’s Pat Kesser reported criticism over the ad that claims inaction by a board Phillips lead may have allowed sexual harassment to continue at Allina.

Attorney Lori Peterson tells WCCO that she can’t discuss details of the litigation that was settled out of court 11 years ago. But Peterson says the lawsuit had nothing to do with Dean Phillips.

“No allegations were made about Mr. Phillips and he had no involvement in this matter,” Peterson said in an email to WCCO’s Esme Murphy.

Peterson says she’s not connected to Phillips, nor does she have any involvement in his campaign.

Peterson told Murphy that Paulsen is “using my clients as props.”

On Thursday, Phillips told WCCO he was deeply troubled by the ad.

Erik Paulsen’s campaign said it was standing by the ad attacking one of Minnesota’s largest health systems.

WCCO has reached out to Paulsen’s campaign to see if they have any additional comment now that Peterson is coming forward.

