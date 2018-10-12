MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 53-year-old woman died Friday morning after her car collided with a horse in western Wisconsin.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on CTH 7, south of Eau Claire.

Diane Johnson, of Hammond, Wisconsin, struck a horse that was in the middle of the road. Her 2009 Chevrolet Impala went into the ditch.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts but Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say she was wearing a seat belt.

The crash, which also killed the horse, remains under investigation.