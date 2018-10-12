MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are reaching out to the public to help find a missing 75-year-old man who suffers from memory problems.

Donald James Nelson was last seen early Friday evening at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which is on the 4100 block of Nicollet Avenue South.

Nelson stands 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood, black pants and brown shoes.

Police say Nelson is not from the area, and is not carrying any money or identification. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.