MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A college student found dead in a fraternity house accidentally choked after drinking.

Twenty-year-old Dylan Fulton lived at the Alpha Gamma Rho house near the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus.

An autopsy shows he choked to death on vomit after passing out last month.

The fraternity’s national office suspended the U’s chapter in the aftermath, which means no activities or alcohol are allowed.