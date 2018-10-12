MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Keith Ellison’s divorce records will be unsealed Oct. 17 after two Minnesota news outlets sued to gain access to the Democratic attorney general candidate’s court file.

A Hennepin County court announced the ruling Friday. The Star Tribune and Alpha News both sued to gain access to the file, which has been sealed since 2012, in the wake of abuse allegations surfacing against Ellison by his former girlfriend, Karen Monahan.

Monahan has alleged “narcissistic abuse” over her years-long relationship with Ellison, including “manipulation, name calling, cheating and physical abuse.” Ellison has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Ellison’s attorney, Carla Kjellberg, released a statement in response to the ruling.

“Keith and Kim Ellison remain jointly opposed to this effort to exploit the details of their personal life, and the lives of their children, for political gain,” the statement reads. “Ms. Ellison has been clear that there was no abuse by Mr. Ellison before, during, or after their marriage. We will be appealing for a stay against this intrusion into the privacy of their family life.”

Kim Ellison released a statement following the August allegations, saying the behavior described by Monahan did not match Keith Ellison’s character.

Ellison is facing Republican Doug Wardlow in a November election for attorney general. The allegations against him surfaced in August, just days before a crowded Democratic primary.