Pine County

ROCK CREEK, Minn. (WCCO) – Pine County search crews have found the body of a 38-year-old hunter who was reported missing Thursday morning. Police say no foul play is suspected.

Matthew Neshek’s family called Pine County Dispatch when he didn’t come home from a duck hunting trip in the area of Nature Avenue, south of Highway 70 in the Rock Creek area.

Search crews worked until dark Thursday night and resumed the search Friday morning until they found Neshek’s body around 9:30 a.m. His body was found about 50 yards from shore in a pond east of Nature Avenue at the south end of the road from Highway 70.

A cause of death has not been determined.

