MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people might find a piece of beach glass or an agate on the shores of Lake Superior, but one Duluth family found something much bigger: their long-lost canoe.

A couple of years ago, Paul Kellner and his family lost a canoe outside their waterfront home in Park Point, Duluth News Tribune said.

After Wednesday’s storm brought in foot-tall waves, the Kellner family’s 16-foot blue canoe reappeared undamaged– in almost the same spot it was last seen.

Kellner’s teenage son saw the returned canoe, ran into the house and shouted, “Dad! The canoe’s back!”

Whether the canoe was borrowed by the lake or a thief, Kellner has his own ideas, the Tribune reported.

“I like to think it’s aliens, because why not have fun with it?” he said. “It’s the weirdest thing.”

