  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:05 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bushra Abdi, Missing Teenagers, Shakopee Police Department, Zenyab Abdalla

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators say they have found a car and two bodies in a Chaska pond shortly after starting a Sunday search for two young Shakopee women who went missing early Saturday.

According to their families, 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla left their individual workplaces — one in Shakopee and one in Chaska — on Saturday and later called 911 for help. They haven’t been seen since.

shakopee missing teens Officials: Bodies, Car Found In Water During Continued Search For Shakopee Women

(credit: Council on American-Islamic Relations)

Family members say they both work the night shift and typically meet in the Chaska area on their lunch breaks.

The investigation turned to a swamp just off Highway 41 Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a silver car was found in the swamp, but authorities won’t confirm whether it was the car the girls were in when they were reported missing. Officials also confirm two bodies have been found in the water.

This is a developing story. No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments (4)
  1. Ivy Marquez says:
    October 14, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    How terrible, what happened to these lovely young women?! Keeping them in my prayers.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    More Islamic honor killings by someone close to them.

    Reply Report comment
    1. Andy Schmidt says:
      October 14, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      This is the meanest trumpiest most ignorant comment possible

      Reply Report comment
  3. Salwa Abdilahi says:
    October 14, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    OMG that is my moms work partners daughter !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i am going to cry

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.