CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators say they have found a car and two bodies in a Chaska pond shortly after starting a Sunday search for two young Shakopee women who went missing early Saturday.
According to their families, 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla left their individual workplaces — one in Shakopee and one in Chaska — on Saturday and later called 911 for help. They haven’t been seen since.
Family members say they both work the night shift and typically meet in the Chaska area on their lunch breaks.
The investigation turned to a swamp just off Highway 41 Sunday afternoon.
Officials say a silver car was found in the swamp, but authorities won’t confirm whether it was the car the girls were in when they were reported missing. Officials also confirm two bodies have been found in the water.
This is a developing story. No additional information has been released at this time.
