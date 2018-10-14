  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say injuries were reported after a vehicle smashed into a Brooklyn Park apartment early Sunday morning.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department was called to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. to the 6200 block of 65th Avenue. Authorities say an inexperienced driver drove through the patio door of a ground level apartment.

car into apartment People Hurt After Car Smashes Into Brooklyn Park Apartment

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say people were inside the apartment at the time of the crash, and minor injuries were reported. The driver, an adult female, was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

