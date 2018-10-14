MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County service centers remain unable to process driver’s licenses and state ID applications that require photos after the centers began experiencing tech issues Friday.

New cameras for driver’s license, Real ID and enhanced ID applications are experiencing connectivity issues after being installed last week, a county spokesperson said.

The Maple Grove center did not receive new cameras and has not experienced the same issues as other locations. IT officials are meeting with state and vendor contacts Monday to begin fixing the problem.

Visit the Hennepin County service centers website for updates and a list of service center locations.

For now, Hennepin County recommends anyone wishing to obtain a driver’s license or other photo ID should search for a nearby location not in Hennepin County.