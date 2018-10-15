  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say the medical examiner has identified bodies found in a Chaska pond Sunday as two 19-year-old women who went missing early Saturday.

On Sunday night, investigators pulled a car and two bodies from a pond just off Highway 41 in Chaska.

One body was inside the car, the other floating outside. The cause of death for 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla has not been determined.

One worked at a senior home facility in Chaska and the other worked at the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee. The two typically met in the area on their lunch breaks. After leaving on their breaks early Saturday morning, they called 911 for help, according to their families.

Police say there’s no reason to believe that this is nothing but an accident that ended in tragedy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments
  1. Peggy K Brennan says:
    October 15, 2018 at 9:30 am

    WCCO: Please correct your last sentence…… to:.that this is ‘anything’ but an accident. Double negative.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.