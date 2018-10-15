MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say the medical examiner has identified bodies found in a Chaska pond Sunday as two 19-year-old women who went missing early Saturday.
On Sunday night, investigators pulled a car and two bodies from a pond just off Highway 41 in Chaska.
One body was inside the car, the other floating outside. The cause of death for 19-year-old Bushra Abdi and 19-year-old Zenyab Abdalla has not been determined.
One worked at a senior home facility in Chaska and the other worked at the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee. The two typically met in the area on their lunch breaks. After leaving on their breaks early Saturday morning, they called 911 for help, according to their families.
Police say there’s no reason to believe that this is nothing but an accident that ended in tragedy.
The investigation is ongoing.
