MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks was released from jail Monday and won’t be charged by the city attorney’s office in connection with an alleged assault early Sunday morning.

Brooks, a senior running back, was arrested for domestic assault early Saturday morning at a residence that he shares with a roommate, who isn’t a football player. Minneapolis police responded to the 600 block of 15th Ave. SE on a report of domestic abuse in progress.

When officers arrived, both Brooks and the victim were on scene. The victim said Brooks, who was his roommate, assaulted him. Brooks was taken to the Hennepin County Jail and booked for fifth-degree domestic assault.

The city attorney’s office said Monday it has reviewed the case and won’t file charges. But the incident remains under investigation.

Brooks was set to be one of the Gophers’ top running backs this season, but suffered a knee injury near the end of spring workouts. Coach P.J. Fleck said earlier this season he was hoping to get Brooks back on the field before the end of the season.