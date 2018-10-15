WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – The presence of invasive zebra mussels in Sugar Lake has been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

More than a dozen lake property owners reported finding the mussels on equipment being removed from the Wright County lake for the season. Zebra mussels are an invasive species that can cause numerous problems, including clogging water intakes and attaching to and killing native mussels.

Minnesota DNR recommends checking docks, boat lifts and other equipment being removed for the season for the mussels. There are also some zebra mussel look-alikes, so contact the DNR for confirmation.

Someone who thinks they have found an invasive species should take a photo before removing it from equipment and save specimens or leave them in place until the DNR can investigate.