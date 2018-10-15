MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 1,000 of Minnesota’s educators say they’re spending hundreds—sometimes thousands—of dollars a year to supply their classrooms, according to an exclusive WCCO-Education Minnesota survey.

WCCO partnered with the teachers union to ask its members questions surrounding how much they spend out-of-pocket, and what they’re purchasing. Forty-one percent of those who answered estimate they spend between $251-$500 a year, 33 percent estimate more than $500, and nine percent say they spend more than $1,000.

“For years I would hide my receipts from my husband just so I could stay married,” said Mary Jo Wareham, who teaches third grade at Skyview Elementary in Oakdale. “And then there was the realization that I was spending more money on my students than my own two children.”

Wareham and three other teachers who participated in the survey joined WCCO and Education Minnesota President Denise Specht at the Wentworth Library in West St. Paul to talk about the state of supplies. Each of the four teachers come from different parts of the Twin Cities metro area. The 1,153 respondents come from various cities and towns across Minnesota.

“The first day of school, I just walk into my classroom and say, ‘These are the things you need.’ This year, maybe 75 percent had everything they needed,” said Northdale Middle School math teacher Sara Woolsey. “And that’s good.”

She was among the majority of educators who report spending between $250-$500 on school supplies. Most of their expenses, they say, go toward enhancing their classroom.

“I go to Michael’s and they know me by name,” said Apple Valley High School’s Dennis Draughn. “They think I’m like, the art teacher or something, but I’m actually teaching history.”

Twenty-five percent of the educators say they get a stipend from the district or the Parent-Teacher Organization, ranging from $40 to $200 if they turn in receipts. Some ask their students’ families to chip into the big-ticket items, like learning software.

“I believe we were asking $10 per family,” said Melissa Campaña, who teaches at St. Paul’s Adams Spanish Immersion School. “You’ll get it from maybe 50-60 percent of them. A lot of times it’s easy to just put in the 40 bucks, 50 bucks to cover the five that couldn’t pay for it.”

Union President Denise Specht spent most of the discussion listening to her peers. When she did speak, she had more questions than answers.

“What other profession has to do this?” said Specht. “Somebody today mentioned having to write a grant for the basics. Having to write a grant for books. I don’t know if I’ve met one physician that’s had to write a grant for tongue depressors.”