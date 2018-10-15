MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 14: Mike Hughes #21 of the Minnesota Vikings is helped off the field after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes is out for the season with a torn knee ligament, coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Monday.

Hughes hurt his knee during the Vikings’ 27-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He needed the assistance of two trainers to get off the field, went to the locker room after the injury and didn’t return to the game.

An MRI confirmed Hughes tore his ACL, and he’ll be placed on injured reserve. His season is over.

The Vikings took Hughes with their top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 22 tackles on the season, and returned an interception for a touchdown in the season-opening win over San Francisco.