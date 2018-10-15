  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Kroll, Jeff Johnson, Police Federation of Minneapolis
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republican candidate for governor Jeff Johnson announced Monday he’s been endorsed by the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the federation, said a large reason for the endorsement was due to Johnson’s stance against making Minneapolis a sanctuary city. Johnson’s opponent, Democratic Rep. Tim Walz, is in favor of making Minnesota a sanctuary state.

“Jeff Johnson stands strongly against sanctuary city and sanctuary state laws and we agree with Jeff that local law enforcement needs to partner with the federal government to ensure public safety and remove the criminal element from cities, states and the country,” Kroll said.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis represents more than 900 law enforcement professionals. The announcement represents Johnson’s first union endorsement.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.