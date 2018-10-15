MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republican candidate for governor Jeff Johnson announced Monday he’s been endorsed by the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis.

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the federation, said a large reason for the endorsement was due to Johnson’s stance against making Minneapolis a sanctuary city. Johnson’s opponent, Democratic Rep. Tim Walz, is in favor of making Minnesota a sanctuary state.

“Jeff Johnson stands strongly against sanctuary city and sanctuary state laws and we agree with Jeff that local law enforcement needs to partner with the federal government to ensure public safety and remove the criminal element from cities, states and the country,” Kroll said.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis represents more than 900 law enforcement professionals. The announcement represents Johnson’s first union endorsement.