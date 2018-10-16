  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Injured Reserve, Mike Hughes, Minnesota Vikings, Torn ACL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive back Mike Hughes was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, ending his first NFL season just six games in.

Hughes suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Mike Zimmer said Monday an MRI confirmed the worst, a torn ACL. Hughes had 19 tackles on the season and returned an interception for a touchdown in the season-opening win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Vikings took Hughes with their 2018 first round draft choice.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve signed defensive tackle David Parry, signed Craig James to the practice squad and released cornerback Jalen Myrick from the practice squad.

