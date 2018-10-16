Filed Under:Insurance, UnitedHealth
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — UnitedHealth is reporting better-than-expected profits and revenue for the third quarter and the company raised its outlook on strong trends in the insurance business.

Earnings jumped almost 30 percent to $3.19 billion, or $3.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.41 per share, which is 11 cents better than Wall Street was projecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $56.56 billion, also topping expectations.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., based in Minneapolis, said Tuesday that it now expects per-share earnings of $12.80 this year, up from $11.80 to $12.05.

