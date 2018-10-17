MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer has been found guilty of several counts of criminal sexual conduct that accuse him of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced David Campbell was found guilty and will be sentenced in early December.

The criminal complaint says Bloomington police began investigating after a 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend — Campbell’s son — reported the abuse to their school social worker last week.

The victim, who had been living with the Campbells at various Twin Cities hotels since February, told investigators that the accused bought her lingerie and told her to take photos of herself wearing it with his phone. The complaint says Campbell put the photos in a “safe app.”

Campbell is also accused of sexually assaulting her in at least one hotel room, and in his squad car on multiple occasions while he was on duty.

The victim says Campbell threaten to “shoot her in the head” if she told anyone about his conduct.

At the sentencing, lawyers on both sides will be arguing for a prison term between 36 months and 57 months. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it will argue for 57 months, which is 4 ¾ years in prison.