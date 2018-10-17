  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Black Lives Matter, Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Fire Department, Senator Paul Wellstone

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating a fire Monday in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis that they suspect was intentionally set.

Fire crews responded at about 6 a.m. to the 600 block of 6th St. SE to a fire that started on the wooden door and frame to a residence. Authorities say the vestibule inside the front door sustained significant damage, and wooden beams inside the front door were destroyed.

Authorities say gas was used as an accelerant, and suspect the fire is arson.

mpls arson Investigators: Yard Signs May Have Motivated Minneapolis Arson

(credit: Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association)

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and is safe. Authorities say after speaking with the homeowner, the fire may have been intentionally set due to yard signs in the front yard. The homeowner had a Black Lives Matter sign and a Senator Paul Wellstone sign, which were also part of the fire set to the front door.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Arson Hotline at (800) 723-2020 or the Minneapolis Arson Squad at (612) 673-3389.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.