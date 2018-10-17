MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating a fire Monday in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis that they suspect was intentionally set.

Fire crews responded at about 6 a.m. to the 600 block of 6th St. SE to a fire that started on the wooden door and frame to a residence. Authorities say the vestibule inside the front door sustained significant damage, and wooden beams inside the front door were destroyed.

Authorities say gas was used as an accelerant, and suspect the fire is arson.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and is safe. Authorities say after speaking with the homeowner, the fire may have been intentionally set due to yard signs in the front yard. The homeowner had a Black Lives Matter sign and a Senator Paul Wellstone sign, which were also part of the fire set to the front door.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Arson Hotline at (800) 723-2020 or the Minneapolis Arson Squad at (612) 673-3389.