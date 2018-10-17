Filed Under:Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Farming Accident, John Hoffman, Milton Township, New Ulm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 53-year-old man died Wednesday after a farming accident near New Ulm, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 1:27 p.m. to a residence on the 26000 block of 205th Ave. in Milford Township near New Ulm on a report of a farming accident. When officers arrived, family told they found the man after he was pinned between a combine and the corn head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 53-year-old John Hoffman of New Ulm.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is urging all farmers to be safe during the fall harvest whether it be on roads, farms or in the field.

