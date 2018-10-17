  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:#MeToo, Domestic Abuse, Karen Monahan, Keith Ellison, Kim Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The divorce file of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and his former wife, Kim Ellison, was unsealed Wednesday, and a review of the documents showed there are no allegations of abuse against the congressman.

Two media outlets, The Star Tribune and the right-leaning website Alpha News, sued for the 2012 divorce file to be unsealed, arguing that it was in the public interest following domestic abuse allegations against the congressman.

Ellison is the DFL candidate for Minnesota attorney general. He’s facing Republican Doug Wardlow in the Nov. 6 election.

In August, Ellison’s former girlfriend, Karen Monahan, accused him of domestic abuse, saying the congressman pulled her off a bed and screamed at her.

Ellison has repeatedly denied the abuse accusation.

