MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the edge of Lake Harriet, several people stood peacefully as they got soaked in sun, not water, on Wednesday.

Another picturesque fall day hit the Twin Cities, with an even warmer one expected Thursday. Accompanied by enough sunshine to offer a glimmer of hope that the sting of winter air isn’t so close after all.

“It’s been almost a month since we’ve had days like this,” said Joe Green, Director of Golf for the City of Minneapolis.

Green said courses like Meadowbrook in Hopkins will feel crowded Thursday thanks to temperatures swinging into the 60s.

“For tomorrow we have 166 players booked and just to give you a perspective that’s more than we’ve had booked in the whole week previous up to that,” he said.

WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman said the Twin Cities will average 50 days with temps in the 60s per year. But in 2018, there have only been 19 days like that. The highest numbers being seven days each in April and September, with zero so far in October.

The month of May warmer than usual with only four days in the 60s.

“This is nothing like I can remember,” Green said of 2018’s weather. ”To have a snow storm, a blizzard in April and come back and basically hop right into summer. And the weather was great up until mid-September and then we lost it all there for about the last three weeks.”

The welcomed warm-up has Jean Thiel more than willing to get in some yard work.

“I usually have to rake pretty substantially before the trick-or-treaters come,” she said.

Or she could wait and simply take in the fall foliage with her eyes Thursday, just like many will on their stroll across 18 holes.

“Oh, I’m gonna be on a golf course tomorrow for sure,” said Green.