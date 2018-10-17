MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Minneapolis?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Minneapolis if you’ve got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

433 S. Seventh St., #2309 (Downtown West)

Listed at $1,295/month, this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 433 S. Seventh St., #2309.

The furnished penthouse features air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is a “biker’s paradise” and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

4740 Wentworth Ave., #B (Fuller Tangletown)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 4740 Wentworth Ave., #B. It’s also listed for $1,295/month for its 950 square feet of space.

The building boasts storage space and outdoor space. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and carpeted floors. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2900 11th Ave. South, #312 (Midtown Phillips)

Here’s an 836-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2900 11th Ave. South, #312, that’s going for $1,295/month.

The building offers garage parking. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1006 W. 24th St. (Lowry Hill East)

Next, check out this 566-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that’s located at 1006 W. 24th St. It’s listed for $1,295/month.

The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building comes with assigned parking, additional storage space, a rooftop patio and an elevator. Cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2611 Pleasant Ave. (Whittier)

Finally, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2611 Pleasant Ave. It’s listed for $1,210/month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building offers assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome with additional fees.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.