EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Did you know that Adam Thielen was undrafted?

Or that he played Division II in college? Or that he’s from Detroit Lakes?

Yes, we’ve all heard Thielen’s incredible origin story by now, and we keep hearing it week after week as the rest of the country catches up. But as WCCO’s David McCoy tells us, the guy leading the league in nearly every receiving category keeps finding new ways to improve.

With one Super Bowl era record for 100 yard games behind him, guess who could tie an all-time record this Sunday by making it seven straight?

“I knew you were going to ask that. No, not worried about it. Honestly, just trying to get better,” Thielen said Thursday.

We’ve been hearing a lot of that from Thielen over the last few years — always talking about how he needs to get better. He’s already one of the league’s top receivers, a Pro Bowler and record-setter. So what is it exactly that the guy still needs to get better at?

“There’s a lot of things. In the run game, that was a big emphasis for me last week because I’ve been terrible in the run game. And felt like I did a little bit better job last week, but still can get a lot better. Those are the things that people don’t really see but that help your team win games,” Thielen said.

“Being more consistent, getting open more,” Thielen added.

It’s that mentality that got Thielen from where he started to where he is today. You don’t go from Division II to the Pro Bowl without getting better. But what’s been key for him is never feeling that he’s finally arrived. That there’s still another level yet to reach.

“Just the mindset I’ve always had. I know I’ve got to get better. I know I’m not where I want to be,” Thielen said. “So you gotta look at the tape, gotta get better. Teams are just gonna have a target on your back now, and you’ve gotta make sure that you do the little things to make sure that you’re being successful, and that’s what I’m looking to do.”