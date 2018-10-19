MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin entrepreneur whose little libraries made a big impact all over the world has died. Todd Bol created the first Little Free Library in Hudson, Wisconsin, in 2009.

Since then, his vision for book sharing and community building has spread to 75,000 little libraries in nearly 90 countries.

Doctors diagnosed Bol with pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

His brother, Tony, remembered him Friday as joyful and giving.

“Todd was a person that really loved planting a seed,” Tony said. “He loved to get something to happen that was micro, and he really protected this idea as grassroots. He was truly a lot of fun with too many ideas.”

Bol is survived by his wife and two children. He was 62 years old.