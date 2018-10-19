  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Little Free Library, Todd Bol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin entrepreneur whose little libraries made a big impact all over the world has died. Todd Bol created the first Little Free Library in Hudson, Wisconsin, in 2009.

Since then, his vision for book sharing and community building has spread to 75,000 little libraries in nearly 90 countries.

Doctors diagnosed Bol with pancreatic cancer earlier this month.

little free library 3 He Was Truly A Lot Of Fun: Brother Remembers Little Free Library Founder

(credit: CBS)

His brother, Tony, remembered him Friday as joyful and giving.

“Todd was a person that really loved planting a seed,” Tony said. “He loved to get something to happen that was micro, and he really protected this idea as grassroots. He was truly a lot of fun with too many ideas.”

Bol is survived by his wife and two children. He was 62 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.