Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Moorhead, Minnesota police officer is charged with felony aggravated assault after a suspect was injured at Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Lambert is accused of striking Jennifer Thomas in the face, causing a broken nose and contusions to her right eye last month. Thomas was arrested by Moorhead police Sept. 9 after they received calls of a suicidal woman with a handgun at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Court documents say Lambert took Thomas to Sanford Hospital. Lambert told Fargo officers he tackled Thomas after she spit in his face and she struck her head on the bed. A complaint says investigators later determined Lambert struck Thomas in the face while she was handcuffed.

Moorhead City Manager Christina Volkers said in a statement Friday that Lambert is on paid leave while the city considers the appropriate course of action.

