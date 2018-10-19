BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — As the clock continues to tick, investigating and solving mysterious crimes becomes harder.

Retired Brooklyn Park Police Chief and former Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Don Davis would know. He’s worked dozens of kidnapping and murder cases over a decades-long career in the Twin Cities.

“You eliminate nothing, you include everything, prioritize everything and work it from there,” Davis said.

Davis is not connected to the Jayme Closs investigation in any way, but thinks it may be a tough one to solve.

“This particular case I would find very challenging, if there is no obvious motive,” Davis said.

He commends the Barron County Sheriff’s Office for collaborating with the FBI and other agencies.

“Law enforcement does not and should not operate in isolation in a situation like this. You need the community awareness, you really need the media assistance on this,” Davis said.

On Friday, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald issued a statement, asking the community to look for any changes in people’s normal behavior or routines, saying people may act differently shortly after committing a violent act.

That tells Davis detectives may be looking for suspects in the area.

“What I really found of interest was the quick response of the deputies. It was like a four-minute response time. For the perpetrators to be in there and in that amount of time exit the home, that tells me they knew the neighborhood, they knew the home or they knew the family,” Davis said.

Jayme Closs has been placed at the top of the FBI’s missing persons list. The Amber Alert issued on Monday regarding her disappearance remains active.