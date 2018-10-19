MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last couple days’ worth of autumnal heat may have made the weeks leading up to them feel like a distant memory. This weekend is looking to be a brisk reminder of how quickly things can change in October.

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that parts of Minnesota can expect to see some snowflakes as temperatures take another big drop.

Friday’s high temperature reached 65 in the Twin Cities, but Saturday’s high is expected to stall out in the very low 40s.

Meadows says that the briskness moves in overnight, and the Twin Cities could see rain moving in early Saturday morning, potentially mixed with snow. By later Saturday morning, northern parts of Minnesota and sections of Wisconsin could be seeing more unambiguous snowflakes.

The Twin Cities shouldn’t see much in the way of accumulation. In parts of Wisconsin, it could reach up to half an inch in spots.

The bigger story will be the dropoff in temps. Overnight Saturday into Sunday could be quite chilly, but highs on Sunday could reach into the 50s. Monday’s temperatures could be closer to average for this time of year — mid-50s.