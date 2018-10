MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are dead after their trucks hit each other head on Friday morning.

Police say Joel Trebesch, 50, was driving his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 71 when he crossed the center line and hit 50-year-old Mark Tanhoff, who was traveling northbound in his 2010 Toyota Tundra.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and both men were wearing seat belts.