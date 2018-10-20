ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota frozen food and packing company is recalling more than 212,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products that contain vegetables that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The Agriculture Department said in a release issued Friday that the Buddy’s Kitchen Inc. of Burnsville produced the products between Oct. 19, 2017, and Oct. 9, 2018.

The problem was discovered earlier this week by Buddy’s vegetable supplier. The USDA says no adverse reactions to the products have been reported. Consumers who have bought the products are urged not to eat them.

Salmonella is among the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses and can cause symptoms like abdominal cramps and fever. Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion loss of balance and convulsions.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)