DALLAS (AP) — Disgruntled guard Jimmy Butler is skipping the second game of Minnesota’s first back-to-back of the season, staying home to rest while the team traveled to Dallas.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said the decision was made to rest Butler on Saturday night after the pair visited following his 33-point outing in a 131-123 win over Cleveland in the Timberwolves’ home opener. Minnesota was playing in the Mavericks’ first home game.

The Timberwolves had a tough travel schedule to start the season, with two trips to Texas in a span of three days. They lost the season opener at San Antonio before beating the Cavaliers at home.

Butler’s trade request became public about a week before the start of training camp, and the four-time All-Star didn’t start participating in on-court workouts with the team until a raucous appearance a week ago.

