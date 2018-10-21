  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall leaves are peaking with their beautiful colors of red, orange and yellow.

But we all know they’re going to fall down, and a lot already have. We found plenty of people raking their leaves on Sunday in south Minneapolis. Some were also mowing their lawns, too.

It was a beautiful day to do it.

“It’s not bad. It’s nice to be outside in the fall when the sun is shining, if you get a decent day. It’s kind of a bummer if you get stuck with wet, soggy leaves and it starts to frost up, but today’s not a bad day,” Alex Cosgrove said.

Yard waste collection will end the week of November 12th in Minneapolis, so residents better rake leaves while they can.

