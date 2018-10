Minnesota Frozen Food Company Recalls Pork, Chicken ProductsAuthorities say a Minnesota frozen food and packing company is recalling more than 212,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and chicken products that contain vegetables that might be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

Semi Rollover At I-494 & Hwy 169 Prompts Lane ClosuresThe Bloomington Fire Department says a semi truck rolled off a highway ramp Sunday and landed on another ramp below.

St. Thomas Community Mourning Death Of 19-Year-Old StudentA native of Andover, Minn., Katie Mullen was in the prime of her life when it ended far too soon.

Day 6 In The Search For Jayme ClossIt is day six and the first weekend in the search for Jayme Closs in western Wisconsin. The 13 year old has been missing since early Monday morning. Her parents, James and Denise, were found shot to death inside their home. Someone called 911 from the mother's cellphone at about 1 p.m. Monday morning. Law enforcement showed up four minutes later, but Jayme was gone. There has been no sign of her since.

Minneapolis, St. Paul Taking Different Approaches To Housing The HomelessAs the temperatures cool, the Minneapolis City Council is moving forward with a plan to relocate hundreds of people living in sprawling downtown encampment. One-point-five million dollars will be used to pay for a temporary Navigation Center for the people who are currently camping out near Franklin and Hiawatha avenues.

2 Dead In Renville County CrashTwo men are dead after their trucks hit each other head on Friday morning.

Wild Mountain Opens To Skiers SundayWhile many people were out raking leaves on Sunday, others were hitting the slopes.

Migrant Caravan Resumes March North From Mexico-Guatemala BorderCrowds of migrants resumed their long journey north on Sunday from the Mexican border city of Ciudad Hidalgo, according to Mexican federal police officers.

Animal Humane Society Temporarily Lowers Large Dog Adoption FeesIf you have been thinking about adopting a four-legged friend, now may be the time. The Animal Humane Society is lowering adoption fees until Monday on large dogs because they have so many who need a home.

Dozens Injured At Party In South Carolina When Floor CollapsedSome 30 people were hurt when a floor collapsed early Sunday during a party at an apartment in South Carolina near the campus of Clemson University, news reports say.