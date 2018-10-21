RENVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Two pickup drivers have died in a head-on crash in west-central Minnesota.

The State Patrol says 50-year-old Joel Trebesch of Kandiyohi was driving a Chevrolet Silverado that crossed the center line on Highway 71 and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by 50-year-old Mark Tanhoff of Renville on Friday morning.

Authorities say both Trebesch and Tanhoff were killed.

A 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Tundra suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a Minneapolis area hospital. Another passenger in the Tunda was taken to Renville County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says roads were dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not involved.

