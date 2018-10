TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard Area opens to the public Sunday.

Front Stage, a terrain park, and two rope tows will be available to skiers and snowboarders from noon to 5 p.m.

Wild Mountain continues its more than 40-year tradition of being the first area in the Midwest to open.

