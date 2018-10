MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fatalities on Minnesota roads have reached 300 in 2018, compared with 285 last year at this time.

The Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety says 302 Minnesotans have died on the road since Jan. 1. Among the most common factors contributing to the deaths were alcohol, speed and neglecting to wear a seat belt.

The data also shows 72 percent of those who died were male, and most people killed were in the 21-30 age range.