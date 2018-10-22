  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnetonka police are investigating after a 59-year-old man died from an apparent drug overdose.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, 23-year-old Riley Kendall called 911, reporting an unresponsive adult. When officers arrived, they found the man had died.

Kendall was still present on scene.

An initial investigation led to Kendall’s arrest on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter. Kendall remains in custody pending charges.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to release the man’s identity and official cause of death.

