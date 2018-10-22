  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Play ball! North Dakota State will take on Butler to open next season at Target Field in Minnesota.

The Twins confirmed on Monday that the Bison will host the Bulldogs on a Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2019, at their open-air ballpark in downtown Minneapolis.

This will be the second college football game held at the facility since it opened in 2010. St. Thomas played St. John’s there in 2017, drawing a crowd of 37,355 that set the NCAA Division III attendance record. North Dakota State, of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and Butler, of the Pioneer League, are in the FCS. The Bison have won six of the last FCS national championships.

Target Field is about a 3½-hour drive from NDSU’s campus in Fargo.

