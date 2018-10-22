MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Administrators at the University of St. Thomas say an investigation is underway after a racist message was left on a student’s door.

University officials say the message was reported to them Friday after it was left on a student’s door in Brady Hall, a men’s dormitory on the school’s St. Paul campus.

The message read: “N—– go back.”

University officials say that if a student is found to have written the message, they could face sanctions, even expulsion. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call an anonymous tip line at 651-962-8411.

“This behavior violates our convictions as a Catholic university and our code of conduct, and it will not be tolerated,” a press release from administrators said, adding: “Regrettably, this is not the first time an incident like this has occurred so let us be very clear: All are welcome here.”

The Pioneer Press spoke with the target of the message, freshman Kevyn Perkins.

“I was so mad that I felt like transferring that same day,” Perkins told the newspaper.

He says that another incident happened on campus before the fall semester that made him feel he didn’t belong. It was also reported to administrators.