MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after rocks thrown onto a stretch of road in Credit River Township damaged four vehicles.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 217th Street East near Dakota Avenue last Wednesday. Multiple calls had been placed reporting rocks in the roadway.

On Monday, authorities said it appears five vehicles were involved in the incident, though one of them apparently escaped any damage.

No one was injured by the rocks.

“We are thankful that nobody has been injured as a result,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “We are actively investigating the circumstances around these instances.”