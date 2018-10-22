  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Credit River Township, Scott County, Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after rocks thrown onto a stretch of road in Credit River Township damaged four vehicles.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of 217th Street East near Dakota Avenue last Wednesday. Multiple calls had been placed reporting rocks in the roadway.

On Monday, authorities said it appears five vehicles were involved in the incident, though one of them apparently escaped any damage.

No one was injured by the rocks.

“We are thankful that nobody has been injured as a result,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “We are actively investigating the circumstances around these instances.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.