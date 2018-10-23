MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the x-factors for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season will be the play of Derrick Rose.

You might not see MVP Derrick, as he was with the Chicago Bulls, but he can make a difference. As WCCO’s Mike Max found out, he is very reflective on how and why he got here.

He knows what it’s like to be “The Man.” That happened in Chicago.

He knows what it’s like to not be wanted. That happened last year, when Cleveland waived him.

“Like I always say it’s about opportunity. People are used to seeing me play 32 minutes but when you cut that down to seven minutes or you cut that down to DNPs or you’re only taking five shots, how can I show you my whole self?” Rose said.

And now he knows what it’s like to be with the Timberwolves, contributing and thankful he’s in the NBA.

“Like I said when I got here, pick up trash, if they want me to help clean the equipment room, whatever man. I’m just happy to be back in the league,” Rose said.

Maybe it’s not about getting a chance, it’s about being healthy.

“This summer was the first time in five years that he didn’t have to do rehab. So he was able to work on his body, work on his game,” Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Intuitive that he plays a style that they know what to expect from him.

“The team is looking at me crazy and I might get cut again or traded again so I have to come in and play the right way and just try to figure out what’s my style of play now,” Rose said.

He’s made his money, so why keep playing? He says for his 7-month and 6-year-old children. To show them the way, and he’s got a message.

“Handle your business, take care of it. Because Dad went through it. I went through a lot and if anything, I just want to be that role model to them to show them that you can get through whatever if you put your mind to it,” Rose said.