(credit: Ritesh Uttamchandani/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you find yourself yawning at work, you’re far from alone.

A new survey shows that 31 percent of employees say they are tired at work “very often.”

What’s more, 43 percent say they’re tired “somewhat often.”

Only 2 percent said they never work while they’re tired.

The good news is that, according to the survey, Minneapolis-St. Paul is not among the most tired cities. Nashville topped the list, but Des Moines, Iowa was one of the three cities tied for fifth among the most tired.

