Filed Under:Dean Phillips, Donald Trump, Erik Paulsen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday night his support for Rep. Erik Paulsen.

The president praised the Republican congressman in the state’s 3rd District as “hard working and very smart.”

“Congressman Erik Paulsen of the Great State of Minnesota has done a fantastic job in cutting Taxes and Job Killing Regulations,” Trump’s tweet read.

Paulsen is facing DFL challenger Dean Phillips in a competitive race.

Over the last year, Paulsen has tried to distance himself from the president.

He called Trump’s summer summit with Putin “embarrassing” and broke ranks with fellow Republicans on a vote to end a two-year moratorium on mining exploration in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Recent political polls show a tight race between Paulsen and Phillips.

